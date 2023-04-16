The Indian Premier League 2023 season has now entered its peak stage with teams already finishing playing their initial games, settling into their combinations and now hustling to get ahead in the race for the play-offs. Amidst the intense cricketing action, a blockbuster match awaits as Virat Kohli faces Mahendra Singh Dhoni in match number 24 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore as Royal Challengers Bangalore host Chennai Super Kings. Both teams had mixed starts to their campaign with two victories and two losses. Whoever will come out victorious in this game will get a edge ahead in the remainder of the competition. Considering it is the home game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they will be desperate to bag two important points. Vyshak Vijay Kumar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About RCB's Latest Debutant.

Hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming out of a win against Delhi Capitals. Although the win was much convincing in the end, it didn't look like that a while ago when RCB were batting. Even after good starts given by Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, they failed to make it big and their struggles against spin were exposed once again. The middle order misfired and the think tank panicked while using the impact player knowing that he will not have enough balls to impact the game. This has been a general pattern seen in their game and they will have to reassess their strategy and resources considering the next game is a evening game and dew will be around in the second innings.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have been hit by several injuries. MS Dhoni himself is doubtful with a knee injury. Deepak Chahar and Sisanda Magala are ruled out for several weeks. Ben Stokes and Simarjeet Singh is still in recovery. It is getting progressively difficult for Stephen Fleming to field a full-strength team but what works for CSK is that they have smartly secured a big squad in the auction and still have various options from bench to chose from. They will be sincerely hoping for their captain to be available to lead their troops on the field.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

RCB and CSK have met each other 30 times with the MS Dhoni led side winning 20 times. RCB won 10 times while one match yielded no result.

RCB vs CSK Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

RCB vs CSK Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 23 will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on April 17 (Monday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Bulls-Eye! Anuj Rawat Pulls off Stunning Direct Hit to Run Out Fellow Impact Player Prithvi Shaw During RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

RCB vs CSK Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs CSK Match Number 24 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of theRCB vs CSK Match Number 24 in India.

RCB vs CSK Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Wayne Parnell

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Dwayne Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Maheesh Theeksana

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).