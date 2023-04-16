Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in match no 24 for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 17. The match will take place in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Royal Challengers Bangalore came back to the winning ways after defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their previous match. RCB are currently in 7th place with four points from four matches. Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form so far. He can be once again the deciding factor in the upcoming match. Vijaykumar Vyshak had a fantastic debut where he took three wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is also delivering consistently for RCB. RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 24 in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings suffered an agonizing defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. The four-time champions are currently in the 6th position in the IPL 2023 table with four points from four matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane have been the stars for CSK with the bat. MS Dhoni also looked at his best form, scoring important runs at a very high strike rate in the lower order. Ravindra Jadeja so far provided the breakthrough to CSK whenever needed. Tushar Deshpande meanwhile looked like a much improved player as the tournament progressed

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Bengaluru during the course of the RCB vs CSK match is looking very good. According to a report from Accuweather, there is no chance of rain. The humidity will hover around 18-31 % during this match. Meanwhile, the temperature will be in the range of 26-32 degree Celsius. ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ Virat Kohli’s Pics of Having Fun Time Is Sure To Make Your Day!

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru traditionally offers a very good surface for the batters. The surface remains true for the whole match making it possible for the batters to play aggressively. Fast bowlers with their cutters might come in handy. Teams usually prefer to chase on this ground.

