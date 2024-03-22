Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their Indian Super League campaign against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, with the perennial underachievers looking to secure a maiden title this season. Bangalore has always had the required firepower in its squad and this term too, they look solid in all departments. It will not be easy though considering they play their first game against the defending champions. The pitch in Chennai often aids the spinners and we could well have a low scoring contest on the cards. MS Dhoni has handed over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad and a transition for CSK will commence under his captaincy. Gaikwad faces a tough challenge in the first game against RCB. Chennai and Bangalore have met 31 times in the past with Chennai winning 20, Bangalore 10 and a game ending in no result. For live telecast and viewing option of Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 Match, scroll down. Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Virat Kohli is back for Bengaluru, which is a massive news for them. He will open the innings alongside skipper Faf du Plessis. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green will add firepower in the middle order while also being an excellent option with the ball. Mahipal Lomror is likely to get a game here while Anuj Rawat is pushing for a place as well.

Rachin Ravindra is a brilliant addition by the CSK management, and he will play a key role in this contest. MS Dhoni is likely to bat deep down the order and Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali will need to do the bulk of the scoring in the middle phase of the innings. Tushar Deshpande did well last season and he will be hoping for a good start here as well.

When Is CSK vs RCB Match 1 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first match in IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. The game will take place at the M Chidambaram Stadium and starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs CSK Match 1 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The CSK vs RCB live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This CSK vs RCB live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs CSK Match 1 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. RCB often struggle against CSK and this game is likely to follow a similar pattern.

