The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is here and among other exciting features of the tournament, fans look forward to the jerseys of the participating teams. And this year, it is no different. All the teams have unveiled the kits that they will be wearing this season, and it has caused quite a buzz amongst the fans. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the reigning champions, will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament's opening match on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Most teams have decided to retain their traditional colour combination for their jerseys, while changes have been made to some others. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be sporting a new colour combination of jerseys in IPL 2024. Having had a combination of red and gold, Punjab Kings now have introduced blue into the mix. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, the black in their jerseys has made way for a dark-bluish colour, as per the new kit launched. In this article, we shall look at all the IPL 2024 jerseys. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Kumar Kushagra and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 17.

CSK Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @chennaiipl

MI Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @mipaltan

KKR Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @kkriders

Gujarat Titans Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @gujarat_titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad Jersey for IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @lucknowsupergiants

Delhi Capitals Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @delhicapitals

RCB Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credits: X @RCBTweets

Punjab Kings Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @PunjabKingsIPL

Rajasthan Royals Jersey for IPL 2024

Photo credit: X @rajasthanroyals

Only the schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 was announced as the BCCI awaited the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With those dates being announced as well, the remainder of the schedule for IPL 2024 can be expected soon. However, the BCCI secretary has provided a major update, insisting that the tournament will be held entirely in India despite the phase clashing with the elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).