With just a few days left for the start of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), teams are working on a war footing preparing for the big event. The preparations for the upcoming season of IPL for Mumbai Indians are in full swing. Kieron Pollard, the batting coach of the team, is very excited for the season ahead. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Joins Team’s Pre-Season Training Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics).

“Kasa kay Paltan! (How are you, Paltan (MI fans). I am very excited to see what the 2024 season holds for us. In the new year, we have a couple of new guys in the squad into the batting lineup as well.” He mentioned this during the team practice session.

Pollard also welcomed the return of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians. Pandya has moved in from Gujarat Titans, whom he had taken to the IPL final in the 2022 and 2023 editions, winning the title in 2022.

“Obviously, it’s nice to have him back, he has been part of Mumbai Indians, and over the last, 5-6 years he has done fantastic things for Mumbai. Looking forward to seeing him in a new role and everyone is here to give him that support,” said Pollard in a video released by the franchise on Instagram. IPL 2024 Set to Be Held in India Completely Despite Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report.

Hardik Pandya represented Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021, winning titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 editions. Mumbai Indians will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on March 23 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

