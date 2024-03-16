There have been talks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 moving out of India due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but all that talk has been quashed with the tournament set to remain in the country in its entirety. The Indian Premier League is set to welcome its 17th edition and the tournament kickstarts with a blockbuster clash between reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, as per the schedule of the first leg announced earlier. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has stated that the whole tournament will be held in India and rubbished all reports of the same moving abroad to UAE or any other country. Cricbuzz quoted Shah saying, "No, it won't be moved overseas." Earlier on March 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the dates of the upcoming elections which will begin on April 19. With the dates of the elections announced, fans can expect the remainder of the IPL schedule to be revealed as well. Earlier, the BCCI had released the IPL schedule for only the first 21 matches. IPL 2024: List of Players Injured Or Ruled Out of Indian Premier League Season 17 and Their Replacements.

All the teams have begun their pre-season campaigns ahead of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings are the reigning champions after the MS Dhoni-led side bagged a record-equalling fifth title with a victory over Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

