Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has joined his team's pre-season training camp ahead of IPL 2024. The right-hander, who recently starred with a sensational 95 for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final victory, landed in Kolkata on March 16 and he will look to leave no stone unturned in preparing for the upcoming IPL. Iyer had missed the IPL last year with a back injury with Nitish Rana having captained KKR to a seventh-place finish. 'We Start The Season From Today' Gautam Gambhir Makes His KKR Return Memorable With Inspiring Speech In the First Training Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer Joins KKR Camp, See Pics

