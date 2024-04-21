Royal Challengers Bengaluru are undergoing a torrid campaign with a solitary two points managed so far. They are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League points table and are all but ruled out of the race for the play-offs barring a miracle. They need to win their remaining games while also hoping a lot of permutation and combination go in their favor. It is not easy considering they can hardly win a clash on current form. Opponents Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand are third in the points table but heads into this contest on the back of two defeats in three matches. Rinku Singh Informs Virat Kohli Of Breaking His Gifted Bat, Video of the Duo's Hilarious Conversation Over It Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Phil Salt and Sunil Narine have been providing solid starts for Kolkata in the powerplays and given the struggles of the Bengaluru bowling unit, Kolkata can benefit here. Suyash Sharma is likely to be drafted in the playing eleven for the home side, given the pitch at Eden Garden offers something for the spinners. We have not seen much of Rinku Singh this season and the fans will hope he shines ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell has left the RCB squad as he is on a break away from cricket. Will Jacks is now set to play a key role in their campaign. Virat Kohli has an excellent record in Kolkata and the team needs their talisman to fire. Lockie Ferguson was expensive in the last match but the Kiwi pacer can be an interesting option in the death overs.

When Is KKR vs RCB Match 36 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 21. The KKR vs RCB match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Gautam Gambhir at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Videos and Pics Go Viral.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs RCB Match 36 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. With English commentary, the KKR vs RCB live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD. This KKR vs RCB live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the KKR vs RCB online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs RCB Match 36 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. Kolkata Knight Riders should make light work of Bengaluru in this game, on their way to two points.

