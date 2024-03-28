The Rajasthan Royals are currently second in the Indian Premier League points table following a formidable win over the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game. They next face Delhi Capitals this evening, another home game for them. Both their batting and bowling unit showcased their might in the previous match and the team will be confident heading into this fixture. Opponents Delhi Capitals, though, did not have the best of starts, losing to the Punjab Kings. After a dismal last campaign, the team can ill afford to start slowly, and this is a kind of must-win game for them to get their rhythm back. Rajasthan Royals versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Riyan Parag is a major doubt for Rajasthan Royals as he struggles with flu. Shubham Dubey could get a chance in the playing eleven should Riyan Parag not cut. Jos Butler did not have the best of starts in the previous contest, and it is imperative that he finds form early. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are constant team performers and have a key role to play.

Anrich Nortje missed the first game for Delhi due to personal reasons but is now back training with the team. The talented Proteas player will give a much-needed lift to the Delhi bowling unit. David Warner will likely open with Mitchell Marsh, with Prithvi Shaw set to be on the bench again. Rishabh Pant looked good during his brief stay against Punjab, but the Delhi skipper will need to do more against Rajasthan this evening.

When Is RR vs DC Match 9 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals square off against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on March 28. The RR vs DC match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs DC Match 9 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The RR vs DC live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for RR vs DC in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs DC Match 9 of TATA IPL 2023?

JioCinema which possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match. Rajasthan looked the more balanced side out of the two and it will be a surprise if they don’t win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).