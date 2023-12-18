The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most-awaited cricket tournaments and fans eagerly wait all year to watch their favourite players don the jerseys of their franchise jerseys and take on each other in intense T20 action. The IPL 2024 auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai and teams will be expected to be involved in some intense bids to assemble power-packed squads before the next season begins. The IPL 2024 is likely to start on March 22 and continue till the end of May, as per the latest reports that have come in. Reports in Cricbuzz and ESPNCricinfo have stated that March 22 is likely to be the day when the season opener is played. IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Venue, Team Purse and Other Details You Need To Know Ahead of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event.

But the exact dates of the tournament are yet to be finalised and will only be done after the Election Commission of India fixes the dates for the upcoming general elections. Furthermore, the reports have stated that all franchises have been updated about the availability of players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which will, in turn, help them strategise their moves in the event. Josh Hazlewood, who played for RCB last season and was released by the franchise, will only be available from the first week of May and barring him, all other Australian players, who have registered their names at the IPL 2024 auction, will be available. England's 19-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn his name from the IPL 2024 auction, as per ESPNCricinfo. The availability of other English cricketers will depend on their international committments. IPL 2024 Auction Strategy: What Kind of Players Will Teams Bid for and Why?

South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe cricketers, who have registered at the IPL auction, are set to be fully available for the whole IPL 2024 season. The IPL Auction will see a total of 333 players go under the hammer.

