In a significant development, Ravi Ashwin is likely to part ways with the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The 38-year-old Ashwin had a torrid time in the IPL 2025 season. The veteran off-spinner claimed seven wickets in nine matches. For those unversed, the former Indian cricketer was picked up by the Super Kings for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction. The IPL 2026 trade window is currently going on, and a few franchises are looking to build their squad ahead of the mini-auction. IPL 2026 Trade Window: Sanju Samson Hands in Transfer Request As Tensions Spark Between Rajasthan Royals and Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter: Report.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ravi Ashwin has decided to part ways with the CSK and has informed the five-time champions about his decision. The report added that the reason for Ashwin's departure from the franchise is not clear, but the 38-year-old has made up his mind. The former Indian cricketer might also give up his role as the Director of Operations at the CSK Academy. Ashwin has held the post for the past year.

It is understood that if R. Ashwin decides to join another IPL franchise, continuing in the CSK role could bring a conflict. As per Cricbuzz, Ashwin is keen to avoid such a situation and hence has decided to quit his role. Ravichandran Ashwin has played 221 matches and scalped 187 wickets with a superb economy of 7.20 in the Indian Premier League. IPL 2026 Trade Window Dates, Rules, Top Rumours and All You Need To Know.

Between 2016 and 2024, Ashwin played for three IPL franchises – Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. The great off-spinner began his IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings, spending his first eight seasons (2008-2015) with them. Ashwin made his debut in 2009. It remains unclear whether Ravi Ashwin will be traded to another franchise or if he will go in the upcoming IPL mini-auction.

