Pravin Tambe famously took a hat-trick with two legitimate deliveries during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad on May 5, 2014. Thanks to the hat-trick, Rajasthan pulled off a heist, winning by 10 runs. Before that, however, something curious happened during the 18th over of the Rajasthan innings. IPL Controversies- Part 18: Pune Warriors India Removed in 2013.

Andre Russell was bowling the third ball of the over, to Shane Watson. As he approached the bowling crease, Russell slowed down. It seemed he would pull out and not release the ball. Watson relaxed, just like most batsmen would have done under the circumstances.

But Russell had no intention of pulling out. It had been a ploy. He continued to amble, then ran a few steps, and bowled. A confused Watson did not attempt to play the ball, which went to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Umpire Nigel Llong, who had not seen what Russell had done, did not call dead ball. Russell’s ploy had earned him a valuable dot ball. Watson protested against Llong, and a conversation followed. IPL Controversies-Part 17: Spot-Fixing Allegations Against S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan in 2013.

But Russell had not done anything wrong. Law 42.4 mentioned “it is unfair for any fielder deliberately to attempt to distract the striker while he is preparing to receive or receiving a delivery.”

But Russell had not been distracting Watson. He simply changed his run-up, which was a legal act. The nature of the bowler’s run-up has never been part of the laws of cricket. A bowler had to inform if he switched hands, not altered run-ups.

It remained a dot ball. There was some consolation for Watson. From 121/0, Kolkata slipped to 123/6 later in the day. Tambe did the hat-trick, but that came after Watson picked up three wickets in five balls.

