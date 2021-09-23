Chennai Super Kings, too, were banned for the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL following a betting scandal (as were Rajasthan Royals). In 2018, their comeback year, another controversy awaited Chennai even before they played their first match, due to the Kaveri water protests. ‘If players go ahead and come to play, we would be left with no choice but enter the stadium and imprison them’, declared M Thamimun Ansari, legislator of Nagapattinam, in an interview with The Times of India. The Tamil film industry, too, voiced its protests against hosting of IPL matches at Chepauk. IPL Controversies- Part 26: Franchises Ban Steven Smith, David Warner After Sandpapergate Scandal.

Amidst all this, Chennai played Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk. Kolkata Knight Riders put up 202/6, and had to defend 17 in the last over. But Vinay Kumar conceded two sixes, a no-ball, and a wide, and Chennai won.

The next day, the Madras High Court put a stay order on all matches in Chepauk. Chennai’s home matches were shifted to Pune. Rising Pune Supergiant, the local side, had finished runners-up the previous season, but were not part of the tournament this time. The Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator, originally planned for Pune, were scheduled to Kolkata. IPL Controversies- Part 25: Sanjay Manjrekar vs Kieron Pollard During Indian Premier League 2017.

The Chennai team management arranged for a special train to carry the fans from Chennai to Pune. Over a thousand fans boarded the first ‘Whistle Podu Express’. Chennai went on to win IPL 2018.

