Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: IPL Franchises CSK, MI & KKR Pay Tributes to Deceased Actor With Heartbreaking Tweets (Read Tweets)

A while ago, Bollywood star Irrfan Khan breathes his last breath in Mumbai. No sooner the news of his demise broke out, tweet with condolence messages started pouring in. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and many others poured their hearts out on his demise. People from the sporting fraternity including, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others also sent their condolence messages for the deceased actor. Now even the IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders paid tributes to the ‘Piku’ actor. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Others from Cricket Fraternity Offer Condolences.

The official account of the Yellow Army took to social media and wrote a heartbreaking tweet which read, “The Lunchbox is lost forever.” Whereas the official account of the Mumbai Indians ran out of words and just posted a picture of Irrfan Khan with a smiling face. Whereas, KKKR also had the most heartbreaking words for the actor. Irrfan Khan was suffering from colon infection and was hospitalised on April 28, 2020, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Check out the tweets below:

The Lunch Box is gone forever. 😞 #RIPIrrfanKhan — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2020

Some losses are never replaceable. Dear Irrfan, your humility, talent and kind spirit shall forever be etched in our hearts. You are gone too soon but your legacy stays behind inspiring the millions of lives you’ve touched. May you rest in peace! #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/CLrSPoa0ws — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 29, 2020

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends.