Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Others from Cricket Fraternity Offer Condolences

Cricket fraternity condole Irrfan Khan's demise. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. He was 53. Irrfan Khan was hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. The actor's spokesperson had issued a statement in which it was mentioned that the actor had been admitted to the ICU for observation. However, on Wednesday, the actor breath his last. Irrfan was highly regarded for his acting skills not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. As Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode, celebrates from all walks of life offered condolences. Cricket fraternity too mourned the death of a fine actor. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Others Tweet Condolence Messages.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones." "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul," wrote Indian team captain Virat Kohli.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan [sic].”

Commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever." Irrfan Khan Dies At 53: From Haasil to Angrezi Medium - Memorable Bollywood Performances of the Actor That Showcased His Unmatched Skills.

Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Irrfan Khan's Family

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 Condolences to his loved ones. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

Virat Kohli Saddened by the Actor's Death

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

Heartfelt Condolences from Suresh Raina

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's Work Will Live Forever, True

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

Condolence from Shikhar Dhawan

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

Ravi Ashwin Wishes Peace for the Departed Soul

RIP #IrrfanKhan 🙏 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 29, 2020

Virender Sehwag Condoles Khan Family

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's last movie was Angrezi Medium which was liked by critics and fans as well. Irrfan Khan, who made his screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay, featured in many memorable movies like Maqbool, Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Haider and The Lunchbox.