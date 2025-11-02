The India national cricket team will square off against Australia national cricket team in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series being played Down Under, with Suryakumar Yadav and Co trailing 0-1. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 will be crucial in the context of the series, as a win will mean Australia gains an unassailable 2-0 lead, while a victory for India will see them keep their hopes of a series win alive, having not lost one Down Under. When is IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and will commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, will the India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV channels? India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS T20I?.

Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 on DD Sports

Preparations Done ✅#TeamIndia🇮🇳 is ready to roar against Australia 💥 🏏 Watch #AUSvIND T20I series LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/z8AwB1vA6L — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 29, 2025

The first T20I ended in a no-result, while in the second encounter, India crumbled like a pack of cards before Australia clinched the match quite convincingly to take a 1-0 lead in the IND vs AUS T20I series 2025.

