IND vs ENG DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India takes on England in the first of the five-match Test series. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Sports18, part of Viacom18 Network, are the official broadcasters of India vs England 2024 series but will IND vs ENG 1st Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network?

India have included three spinners with Axar Patel getting a pick ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the other two spin options for India. In batting, India have added Yashsavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill both with Virat Kohli unavailable. KS Bharat has been picked to the wicket-keeping duties.

Is IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide India vs England 1st Test 2024 live telecast as well. However, the IND vs ENG live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs ENG live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platform like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 1st Test 2024 live commentary will be available on radio as well. Akashvani or AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG. However, Prasar Bharati Sports will not provide the live audio commentary on its YouTube channel.

