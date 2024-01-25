India and England will begin their five-test series with the first game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts head into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting draw with Proteas in tough conditions. They have dominated teams at home under the coaching of Rahul Dravid but England with their modern attacking brand of test cricket will challenge them in every department. With crucial ICC World Test Championship points on the line, there is very little margin for error from both sets of players. England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Receives Visa, Set To Join England Squad in India This Weekend.

The pitches will likely favour the spinners and England’s attack does have the balance it needs to survive in these conditions. India versus England will be telecasted on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. Virat Kohli will not feature for India in the first two games which is a massive blow for them. K L Rahul is all set to feature in the middle-order, this time a specialist batsman with K S Bharat to keep wickets. The form of Shubman Gill is a worry for the team with the youngster lacking consistency. Rohit Sharma is a key player up top for India with his ability to score quickly.

Ben Stokes is England’s skipper and their talisman, a player who can turn the fortunes of his sides within a session. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open the innings for the team with Ollie Pope coming in at no 3. Jonny Bairstow is an integral part of the test squad but it will be interesting to see his approach to turning wickets. The presence of Joe Roots adds stability to their batting unit. The team winning the toss will have little hesitancy batting first and hence toss is crucial in this game.

When is India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India is set to take on England in the 1st match of a five-game Test series, on Thursday, January 25. The IND vs ENG 1st Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad and it will start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rachin Ravindra, Phoebe Litchfield Clinch ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Awards; Bas De Leede and Queentor Abel Named Associate Cricketers of the Year.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st Test 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st Test 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of IND vs ENG Test matches on the OTT platform.

