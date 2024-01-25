IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: India is up and ready for the 1st Test of a five-match series against England. India has dominated teams at home under the coaching of Rahul Dravid but England with their modern attacking brand of test cricket will challenge them in every department. Beating India in India is never an easy task--there's a reason why no team has gotten the better of India in a Test series in India since 2012. Interestingly, the last team to do was England in 2012 when the side led by Sir Alastair Cook won the four-match series 2-1. India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Much has already been talked about this series with many pitting it as a test for 'Bazball', a term made which has popularly been used to describe England cricket's aggressive approach in Test cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum. England as a matter of fact, has revolutionised Test cricket in a way that has drawn more crowds to the longest format of the sport and all of that would be up for a stern examination against Indian spinners on turning tracks. Ben Stokes is England’s skipper and their talisman, a player who can turn the fortunes of his sides within a session. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open the innings for the team with Ollie Pope coming in at no 3. Jonny Bairstow is an integral part of the test squad but it will be interesting to see his approach to turning wickets. India vs England 1st Test 2024, Hyderabad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

India would have a big hole to fill in the middle-order with Virat Kohli not being around for the first two Tests. Rajat Patidar has reportedly been picked in the Indian team and it is a bit unlikely that he will make it to the playing XI straight away. Shreyas Iyer might bat at number four in Kohli's place and KS Bharat is likely to slot in as the wicketkeeper-batter. This is after head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL would not play as a specialist wicketkeeper-batter.

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach