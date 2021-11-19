India and New Zealand will face off against each other in the 2nd T20I match of the three-game series. The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I clash will be played at the JSC International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 19, 2021 (Friday). India won the first game and enter this match with a 1-0 lead. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs New Zealand series but will IND vs NZ 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs NZ, Ranchi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

India were brilliant in the opening match of the series as they dominated the Kiwis to register a five-wicket win. Sensational knocks from Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and excellent spells from Ravi Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw the hosts over the line. Meanwhile, New Zealand players also had a great outing but were unable to close out the game in the end but will be hoping for a different result this time around. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will live telecast the IND vs IND vs NZ 2nd T20I on the channel for fans in India. The IND vs IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar. Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee (C), Trent Boult, Todd Astle.

