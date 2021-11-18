India and New Zealand meet in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The home side leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener by five wickets. India will now be eyeing to make it 2-0 in the second T20I while New Zealand will be looking to draw level. The IND vs NZ second T20I will be a night game and will begin at 7:00 PM with toss at 6:30 PM. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Ranchi.

The weather in Ranchi on November 19 during the match time is expected to be a dry. The maximum temperature will be around 23 degrees. However, it is going to be somewhat hazy as winter is setting in India. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs New Zealand: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Ranchi.

Ranchi Weather Forecast November 19

Ranchi Weather November 19 (Source: Accuweather)

JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report: The pitch is expected to be a balanced one with something in it for bowlers as well apart from batting. The average total at Ranchi is around 150 and that means close encounter will be on cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).