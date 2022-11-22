It is time for third and final T20I between India and New Zealand. The IND vs NZ 3rd T20 will be played at the McLean Park in Napier. India leads the series 1-0 and now will be eyeing to make it 2-0. Blackcaps, on the other hand, will be looking to draw level. The series opener in Wellington was washed out without a ball being bowled. But India dished out a strong performance in the second match to take a lead. Amazon Prime Video are the official broadcasters of the India vs New Zealand 2022 series and they will provide the live streaming online but will IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Suryakumar Yadav will once again be India's key to success. The batsman showcased his wide range of stroke play in the second T20I and he will be looking to continue his great form. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without captain Kane Williamson and few changes are expected in their playing XI. Napier Weather Updates Live, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022.

Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I won't be available on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast would not be available on DD National though.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).