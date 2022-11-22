India and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I at the McLean Park in Napier. After the rain in Wellington washed-out the first T20I, India handsomely won the second T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the series, which effectively is now a two-game affair. While India will be looking to clinch the series 2-0, New Zealand will be hoping to draw level. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Napier weather and looks like we will have some rain interruptions. It rained for a brief time in Mount Maunganui as well but fortunately we had a full game. India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2022, Napier Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at McLean Park.

Looks the the clouds are following India and New Zealand cricket teams and it is cloudy in Napier as well. And as per the Napier rain forecast we might see some showers as the day passes.

In the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav showed his brilliance once again and slammed a fine century. He has been in great form and in no time has become team India batting mainstay in T20Is. It looks like India will field an unchanged side that means crowd favourites Sanju Samson and Umran Malik will have to wait for their turn. New Zealand too will be looking to go unchanged mostly for this all-important fixture.