India and South Africa face off against each other in the 2nd ODI game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 2nd ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022, Ranchi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at JSCA Cricket Stadium.

South Africa were the better team in the first encounter and have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The Proteas will be aiming t seal the One-Day Internationals ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India are aiming to get back into the series as they hope of restoring parity.

Is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 2nd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

