With series on line, India takes on South Africa in the Second ODI of the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 09, 2022 (Sunday). South Africa won the series opener and have 1-0 lead in their kitty. So ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022, we bring you the Ranchi weather along with the rain forecast at the pitch report of JSCA Cricket Stadium. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Ranchi

In a rain curtailed 40-over game, India missed out on victory despite Sanju Samson's glorious stroke-play. Set 50 to win, the home side managed 240/8 in allowed 40 overs. Hosts will now be eyeing to level the series at Ranchi.

Ranchi Weather for October 09

Ranchi Weather (Source: accuweather.com)

The weather in Ranchi has been not that good since few days and it has rained in the city. On Sunday, October 09 there is a rain forecast in Ranchi. Chances are rain could make appearance during the IND vs SA 2nd ODI. It is going to be a cloudy day in Ranchi on Sunday with chances of rain as well. IND Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI 2022 vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Ranchi.

JSCA International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a batting friendly for the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022. The pitch could well turn slow as the game progresses and will likely help spinners. Fast bowlers will have to toil hard on this pitch but overcast conditions might make things better for them.

