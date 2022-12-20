After losing the series, the India women’s team will look to finish on a high when they take on their Australian counterparts in the fifth and final game of the five-match affair. India showed promise of a comeback when they won the 2nd T20I in thrilling fashion via Super Over but losses in the third and fourth matches mean that all they can do is play for pride and hope to end 2022 on a high. Batting let India down in the last two games and they came agonizingly close to levelling the series due to a Richa Ghosh cameo, in the 4th T20I, which they lost by just seven runs. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series but will the IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I be telecasted live on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network?India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

Australia on the other hand, will be without skipper Alyssa Healy who has been ruled out with injury and Tahlia McGrath will lead the side instead. The visitors have had terrific consistency in their batting, particularly due to Ellyse Perry, who has struck two back-to-back fifties to help her side do well with the willow. India would plan to limit her stay on the pitch today but it would be far from an easy task.

Is India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will be available on DD Sports but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. However, the 5th T20I match between India vs Australia will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. This match will not be available on DD National as well. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I Radio Commentary

The 5th T20I match between India Women and Australia Women is likely to be available on the radio. All India Radio (AIR) can provide live commentary on this important game. The live commentary of the match is likely to be available on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati.

