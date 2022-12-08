India Women and Australia Women face off against each other in the first game of the five T20 Internationals. The clash will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on December 9, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND W vs AUS W head-to-head in WT20IS along with likely playing XI and other things you need to know. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The Women in Blue are all set to return to action after the Women’s Asia Cup in October. The Women’s T20 World Cup is knocking on the door and both teams look for preparations building up to the tournament. There is a massive overhaul in the support staffs of the team just ahead of the series as head coach Ramesh Power is sacked and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the batting coach is currently in charge. India will look forward to make their eleven settled in this series. On the other hand, an Australia Womens team without the services of Meg Lanning, who is on a break and Rachel Haynes, who has retired, will look for a fresh start under captain Alyssa Healy. IND W vs AUS W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Women's Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have played each other 25 times in T20Is. Australia Women won a major portion of 18 games while India Women won only 6. One game had no result.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

Key Players Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) Smriti Mandhana (IND) Alyssa Healy (AUS) Tahlia McGrath (AUS)

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana battle with Megan Schutt and Alyssa Healy vs Renuka Singh will be the ones to look forward to.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on December 9, 2022 (Friday)and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 6;30 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Star Sports Network Channels to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match live on their TV. The live streaming of the game will be available for the fans in Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: : Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gaikwad

BAN Likely Playing 11: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Elysse Perry, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

