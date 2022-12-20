India Women (IND-W) will take on Australia Women (AUS-W) in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series on Tuesday, 20 December at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai. The match will kick off at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia Women are leading the series by 3-1, which makes the upcoming final T20I a dead rubber match. Despite losing the series to visitors, with one match yet to be played, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to end nearly all previous matches at close quarters. Having said that, the series against top-class team Australia will certainly prove a helpful grind for women in blue ahead of the Women's T20I World Cup 2023. Ishan Kishan Refuses to Give Autograph Above MS Dhoni’s Sign, Tells Fan ‘Haven’t Reached That Level Yet’; Video Goes Viral.

Ellyse Perry's conclusive innings of 72 from 42 balls was the difference between the two sides in the fourth T20I. Even though Harmanpreet Kaur (46) and Devika Vaidya (32) managed to cart the team to an achievable position in a 189-run chase, their efforts never appeared to be as invincible as Ellyse Perry's who brought about her innings at a strike rate of 171.43 while smashing four sixes and seven fours. However, Richa Ghosh's 40 off 19 could have caused the required trouble to Australia, had Ashleigh Gardner not removed Devika Vaidya in the 18th over, which was a crucial juncture in the game. The series so far witnessed high-scoring thrillers, with India Women once again losing in the fourth T20I by just seven runs. The star batter Jemimah Rodrigues who failed to contribute from the top order in consecutive four matches will need to show up in the fifth T20I to keep herself relevant in the team for the future. In addition, India's bowling has been a growing concern spotted in the ongoing series, which needs to be redressed before the T20I World Cup arrives in February next year.

When is India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai on 20 December (Tuesday). The IN-W vs AU-W 5th T20I has a scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network have acquired the television rights to broadcast the Australia Women's tour of India 2022 in India. The 5th T20I between IN-W and AU-W will be Live Telecasted across Star Sports Channels in English and Hindi commentary. DD Sports will also provide the Live Telecast but only for DD Free Dish Users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2022?

Disney+Hotstar, the online video streaming platform will live stream the Australia Women's tour of India 2022. The users will require to buy an online subscription to avail of the live streaming of the match on the application and website.

