Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was seen struggling while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. Now the big question arises is whether Dhoni is fit to play against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the upcoming game or not. MS Dhoni and his men are eager for victory as they have won only one out of four games in IPL season 13. CSK has lost three games in a row, with the last one coming against SRH. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the fitness update of MS Dhoni ahead of KXIP vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18.

MS Dhoni made unbeaten 47 runs from 36 balls in the previous game against SRH where he was batting right from the seventh over. Dhoni was clearly seen struggling while running between wickets. After running quick doubles every time, he was seen uneasy and even had to take a tablet in the death overs of the chase. According to the reports in InsideSport, the CSK skipper is not 100% fit but will still play the game. MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings’ 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs and Images After Watching Their Hero Grapple With Tough Conditions.

The sources close to the team has reported that MS Dhoni was completely exhausted after the game against SRH. Even Mahi himself admitted in the post-match presentation that he was not 100% well after the game against Hyderabad. Dhoni has been resting since past 24 hours and the support staff is doing everything to make him fit for the game against KXIP.

MS Dhoni side will look forward to lifting their morale by registering a win against KXIP led by KL Rahul. Kings XI Punjab is at the second last position while CSK is currently at the bottom. We are up for an interesting KXIP vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

