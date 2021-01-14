Odisha and Tamil Nadu face-off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021 trophy. This is the third game in the tournament for both the teams. Odisha faced Bengal and Hyderabad earlier and lost both the matches. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, emerged victorious against Assam and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Odisha vs Tamil Nadu and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mohammed Azharuddeen Joins Elite Company With 37-Ball Century as Kerala Down Mumbai.

The Odisha vs Tamil Nadu is an Elite Group B contest and will be played at the Eden Gardens. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. Subhranshu Senapati is incharge of Odisha while Dinesh Karthik is captain of Tamil Nadu.

Is Odisha vs Tamil Nadu T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Odisha vs Tamil Nadu match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast Odisha vs Tamil Nadu while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Odisha Squad: Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Pratik Das, Subhranshu Senapati(c), Rajesh Dhuper(w), Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Shantanu Mishra, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sunil Roul, Aditya Rout, Ankitkar Jaiswal.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

