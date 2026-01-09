The 21st edition of New Zealand's premier domestic T20 competition, the Super Smash, is currently in full swing, featuring both men’s and women’s tournaments. Running from 26 December 2025 until the grand final on 31 January 2026, the league has entered a crucial phase of the group stages. The 2025-26 season features six traditional provincial teams: Auckland Aces, Canterbury Kings, Central Stags (defending champions), Northern Brave, Otago Volts, and Wellington Firebirds. Super Smash History: Northern Districts Become First Men’s T20 Side to 'Retire Out' Two Batters in One Innings; Match Ends in a Tie.

So far, Canterbury Kings and Auckland Aces have established themselves as early frontrunners at the top of the men's points table. Meanwhile, the women's tournament, the Wellington Blaze lead the standings with 18 points from six matches. Their campaign has been defined by clinical consistency, though they faced a recent setback against the Central Hinds.

Super Smash 2025-26 Venues and Timings

The Super Smash 2025-26 began on December 26 and will be played across 10 cities.

Venues: Hamilton, Palmerston North, Alexandra, Wellington, Mount Maunganui, Christchurch, Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, Napier.

Time: 5:10 AM, 8:55 AM, 10:25 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Super Smash 2025-26 In India

Live Streaming and Digital Platforms in India

In a significant boost for the league's global visibility, Indian viewers have two primary options for streaming all live matches:

Sony LIV: For the first time, the Super Smash is being broadcast by Sony in India. Fans can stream every ball of the men’s and women’s matches via the Sony LIV app and website.

FanCode: The digital sports platform continues to offer comprehensive coverage. Users can opt for a specific 'Tour Pass' to watch only the Super Smash men’s and women’s matches or use their existing unlimited subscriptions.

Television Broadcast Details

While digital streaming remains the primary focus for many international leagues, selected marquee matches of the Super Smash 2025-26 are being televised on the Sony Sports Network. Fans are advised to check the daily schedules for Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 1. Laura Harris Scores 15-Ball Fifty To Equal Fastest Women's T20 Half-Century, Achieves Feat During Otago vs Canterbury Super Smash 2025-26.

The league stage concludes on 26 January, followed by the Eliminator on 30 January. The season will culminate in the Final on Saturday, 31 January 2026, held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch for both men's and women's Super Smash competitions.

