Rachin Ravindra has turned out to be one of the finds of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The young left-hander has not just cemented his spot in the New Zealand playing XI with this consistent performance but has led from the front for his team. The young cricketer, who is of Indian origin, as a matter of fact, has been New Zealand's best batter in Cricket World Cup 2023 with a total of 565 runs in nine matches and that tally is likely to increase when the Black Caps meet India in the first semifinal on November 15. There have been several reports which have stated that the young Kiwi cricketer's first name 'Rachin', who is of Indian origin, was named after batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. But is this true? Let's see what his father said about it. Indian Origin New Zealand Cricketer Rachin Ravindra Visits Grandparents’ House in Bengaluru, Grandmother Prays for Him; Video Goes Viral.

The 23-year-old cricketer's father Ravi Krishnamurthy clarified that his son's name was not deliberately inspired by the Indian cricket legends. In an interview with The Print, he narrated the story behind the name 'Rachin'. "When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn’t spend a lot of time discussing it. The name sounded good, was easy to spell, and short, so we decided to go with it. It was only some years later that we realised the name was a mix of Rahul and Sachin’s names. He wasn’t named with the intention to make our child a cricketer or anything of the sort," he said. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for October 2023.

The young Rachin has been on a record-breaking spree, however. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in a single World Cup edition before the age of 25. Sachin had two centuries before turning 25 while Rachin now has three, having achieved them against England, Australia and Pakistan. In addition to his three centuries, Rachin has two half-centuries. His best score so far is 123*, which was achieved in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against England. Rachin also is the first New Zealand batsman to score three World Cup centuries.

