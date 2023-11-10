New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra, who is of Indian origin, visited his grandparents' house in Bengaluru on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The cricketer was seen seated on a couch in the middle of the room while his grandmother prayed for him and blessed him. After the prayer was done, he was seen getting up from the sofa. Ravindra has been in magnificent form in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring the most runs by a player in his first edition of the World Cup. he had earlier broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup edition before the age of 25. Trent Boult, Kane Williamson Tease Angelo Mathews for His Timed Out Dismissal in Last Match During NZ vs SL ICC World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

Newzeland cricket player Rachin Ravindra at his grandparents home in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/bcGoVGHeRQ — MTN KUMAR ಮಂಡ್ಯ… (@pourvanikumar) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)