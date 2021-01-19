Rajasthan will play Saurashtra in their final league stage match in Elite Group D of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 with both teams looking to end the group stage with a win. Rajasthan and Saurashtra are both on 12 points with three wins in four games each. But Saurashtra are ahead in the points table due to better run-rate. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Rajasthan vs Saurashtra match in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy should scroll down for all information. Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Result: Bihar Beat Mizoram by 6 Wickets Register Five Wins in a Row, Qualifies for Knockouts.

Saurashtra and Rajasthan both started the tournament with three consecutive wins before losing to Madhya Pradesh and Goa respectively. Saurashtra beat Services, Vidarbha and Goa while Rajasthan defeated Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Services. Madhya Pradesh lead the Elite Group D standings with 16 points but have played a match more.

Is Rajasthan vs Saurashtra T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Rajasthan vs Saurashtra match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. So fans can catch the live action of select matches on Star Sports. The live streaming of the Rajasthan vs Saurashtra T20 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

Rajasthan Squad: Bharat Sharma(w), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria(c), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary.

Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai(w), Avi Barot, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Parth Chauhan, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Kushang Patel, Himalaya Barad, Divyaraj Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Agnivesh Ayachi, Krunal Karamchandani, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).