The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 is at its business end and we have four teams who have finally qualified for the semi-finals out of them, obviously, a couple of them will make way into the summit clash. The first semi-final will be played between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan which will be held in the while at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The second game will be played between Punjab and Baroda in the evening. But for now, we shall be talking about the first game and its live streaking details in the latter part of the article. First, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Tamil Nadu has not lost a single match so far in the tournament and is surely the favourites to win the game. They won the quarter-final match quite comfortably against the Himachal Pradesh as Tamil Nadu chased a target of 136 runs quite easily. It was Baba Aparijit who scored a half-century and led the team to a five-wicket win. Rajasthan had lost one game to make way into the semi-finals. They defended 164 runs against Bihar. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Is Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Haryana vs Baroda T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available.

Squads:

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma(w), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(c), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary

