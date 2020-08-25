James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler in the world to take 600 Test wickets. The England pacer achieved the feat during the third Test against Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Anderson at the start of the Test needed seven more wickets to enter the elite 600-club, which has been only breached by spinners so far- Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble. Anderson picked a five-wicket in Pakistan's first innings to boost his chances of completing the 600 Test wickets. Eventually, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali became his 600th Test victim on day five of the Test match. ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score Updates.

Anderson, apparently, is already the leading wicket-taker for England. Besides it, he is also the pacer with most Test wickets. On all-time highest wickets in Tests, Anderson occupies the fourth spot with Muralitharan (800) leading the list followed by Warne (708) and Kumble (619).

Anderson has been leading England’s bowling attack in the longer format of the game for close to a decade now. He made his debut against Zimbabwe at the Lord’s in 2003 and has represented England in 156 Tests.

Earlier this month, there were speculations of his retirement, but the 38-year-old pacer brushed off the rumours and went only to say that he vows to play the next year’s Ashes as well.

