While the New Zealand cricket team fans are going gaga over their win in the semifinal win over England, here is James Neesham who is still keeping his focus on and feels the job is yet to be done. New Zealand went on to win the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Black Caps went on to make their way into the finals of the tournament after they secured a 5-wicket win over the Three Lions. The thrilling encounter witnessed Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten knock of 72 runs. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the match went down the live wire and the game was won by the Black Caps. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer & Others Hail Team New Zealand for Securing Thrilling Win Over England to Reach the Finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

As the Kiwi players celebrated the winning moment but Jimmy Neesham refused to celebrate the moment and said that the job is not done as yet. So the Twitter handle of a famous cricketing website pointed out the fact that Neesham did not celebrate New Zealand's semifinal win and also posted a picture of the same. Neesham retweeted the post and wrote, "Job finished? I don’t think so."

Check out the post below:

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B

— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in the semifinal 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021. The finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on November 14, 2021.

