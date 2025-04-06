Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah received a warm welcome from the Mumbai Indians on his return to the cricketing action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. After recovering from a lower back injury, Bumrah joined the MI camp ahead of the high-voltage clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Bumrah's availability for the much-awaited MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. After his return at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, MI mentor Kieron Pollard lifted Jasprit Bumrah and said, "Welcome Mufasa" as the rest of the teammates cheered and clapped. Jasprit Bumrah Available For Selection For MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Confirms Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Jasprit Bumrah Receives Special Greeting

