Indian international cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has celebrated a successful period on the pitch by taking delivery of a new MINI Cooper S Victory Edition. The middle-order batter was seen posing with the new car in a series of photographs posted by the dealership. Rodrigues, who has become a mainstay in the Indian women’s batting lineup across formats, opted for the performance-oriented "S" variant of the iconic British hatchback. The Victory Edition features several bespoke design elements that distinguish it from the standard Cooper lineup.

Jemimah Rodrigues With her New MINI Cooper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @miniinfinitycars

MINI Cooper S Victory Edition

The MINI Cooper S Victory Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering approximately 189 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Known for its "go-kart" handling and compact dimensions, the vehicle is a popular choice for urban environments like Mumbai, where Rodrigues is based.

The specific model delivered to Rodrigues features a distinctive exterior finish with racing stripes and blacked-out alloy wheels, hallmarks of the Victory Edition trim. While the standard Cooper S starts at approximately ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-run editions often command a premium due to their interior customisations and unique badging.

A Milestone Year for Jemimah Rodrigues

The purchase comes during a prolific phase for the Mumbai-born cricketer. Rodrigues was instrumental in India’s recent international assignments and remains one of the most sought-after players in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Her social media post, which featured her parents participating in the traditional delivery ceremony, was met with congratulatory messages from teammates and fans alike. "New whip, same goals," the cricketer noted in her caption, highlighting her focus on the upcoming international calendar.

Rodrigues joins a niche group of Indian athletes who prefer compact luxury performance cars over larger SUVs. In recent years, several members of the women’s national team have been seen upgrading their personal garages, reflecting the increasing commercial viability and professional growth of women’s cricket in India. The cricketer is expected to join the national camp later this week as preparations begin for the next cycle of ICC fixtures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).