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Cricket Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 4th T20I 2026 While South Africa have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, the IND-W vs SA-W 4th T20I 2026 remains a critical opportunity for a struggling Indian side to salvage pride and find form.

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The India Women’s tour of South Africa 2026 reaches its penultimate stage on Saturday, 25 April, as the visitors face the Proteas Women in the IND-W vs SA-W 4th T20I at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. While South Africa have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, the fixture remains a critical opportunity for a struggling Indian side to salvage pride and find form. For the hosts, led by an in-form Laura Wolvaardt, the objective is to maintain their clinical momentum and push for a series whitewash. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W 4th T20I 2026?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, which will provide coverage in multiple languages on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Khel TV Channels. For digital viewers, the match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

In South Africa, SuperSport remains the official broadcaster, offering both television and digital streaming through its DStv platform.

Match Fact

Category Details Match 4th T20I (Five-match series) Date Saturday, 25 April 2026 Kick-off Time 21:30 IST / 16:00 GMT / 18:00 Local Venue The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Series Status South Africa lead 3-0 India Broadcast Star Sports Network India Streaming JioHotstar Key Players Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) Weather Forecast 19°C, Partly Cloudy (59% chance of rain)

South Africa Women have been the superior side throughout the series, outclassing India in all departments. The third T20I showcased the sheer gap in execution, where South Africa chased down a substantial target of 193 in just 16.3 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt was the standout performer, striking a magnificent 115 off just 53 balls to dismantle the Indian bowling attack.

India, conversely, find themselves in a challenging position. Despite a better showing with the bat in the previous outing, where they posted 192, their bowling and fielding have lacked the discipline required to contain the aggressive South African top order. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be desperate for a balanced performance to avoid a 4-0 scoreline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).