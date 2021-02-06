England skipper Joe Root scripted history in Chennai and became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test. The right-handed batsman came onto bat on Day 1 when the Three Lions were reeling at 64/2. While the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin were looking lethal, Root didn’t look in any trouble whatsoever. He played all the deliveries with precision and scored runs all over the park. In fact, he brought up his double hundred with by hitting Ravichandran Ashwin for a magnificent six over the long-on region. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Score Updates Day 2.

Earlier in the match, Root opted to bat in the first Test after winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. From England’s point of view, the clash held great significance as they need to win at least three of the four Tests to make a place in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final later this year. The task looked jolting given India’s stellar home record in home Tests. However, the England captain led from the front in the opening Test and scored a double ton. Joe Root Equals Virat Kohli’s Record With 10th 150+ Score in Test Cricket.

200 For Root!!

First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test – JOE ROOT 👏 Sensational innings from the England skipper!#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/IiSpElgvrH — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2021

Meanwhile, England have already crossed the 400-run mark with as many as six wickets still in hands. With Jos Buttler yet to come, the Three Lions must be looking to up the ante before declaring their innings. As far as India is concerned, only a cluster of wickets can bring them back in the hunt. With the Chennai track deteriorating with time, the spin trio of Ravi Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar need to put their hands up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).