The opening day of the first Test between India and England was al about Joe Root’s class batting. The England captain, playing in his 100th Test, scored a well-compiled 20th Test century. He and Dominic Sibley stitched a 200-run partnership for the third wicket to help visitors end the day in a comfortable position. Sibley, however, fell on the last ball with England’s score reading 263 for three. Root will look to pile up runs on day two as he resumes on overnight score of 128. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st Test 2021 Day 2 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of India vs England on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

After opting to bat first, England openers did well and posted a half-century stand. However, spinner Ravi Ashwin accounted for Rory Burns to hand India a breakthrough. Few overs later, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing his first Test at home, dismissed Daniel Lawrence for a five-ball duck to bring India back in the contest.

However, Sibley and Root then made sure England do not lose a wicket and went on to stitch a fine partnership. Root was aggressive of the two and reached the three-figure mark. Sibley was trapped in front of the wicket in the last over of the day off Bumrah, thus giving the pacer his second wicket. Virat Kohli Wins Internet With Sportsmanship Gesture Towards Joe Root, India Skipper Helps England Batsman Stretch After Cramps (Watch Video).

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson