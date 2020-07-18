English pacer Jofra Archer will be available for the final Test between England and West Indies which will be played at Old Trafford starting from July 24, 2020. The speedster was withdrawn for England second game after he breached the team’s bio-secure protocols. However, after a hearing on July 17, no kind of ban has been imposed on the 25-year-old but he has been fined an undisclosed amount. England Cricket Team Management Must Make Sure Jofra Archer Doesn’t Feel Alone, Says Ben Stokes After Bio-Secure Protocol Breach.

England Cricket released a statement on July 18, 2020 (Saturday), stating that the pacer has been fined for the breaching the bio-secure environment. ‘Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove.’ Read the statement.

Official Statement

Jofra Archer has been fined and received an official written warning for breaking bio-secure protocols. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 18, 2020

The 25-year-old is now commencing them mandatory isolation for five days at Old Trafford and will undergo two COVID-19 tests during this period. The pacer needs to test negative for them before his self-isolation is lifted. Once the completion of his quarantine, Archer will be allowed to rejoin the rest of the squad on July 21, 2020.

The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association. The third test will begin on July 24, 2020.

Speaking of the current game, England have managed to put on a score of 469/9 after two days of play. West Indies are 32/1 but rain has curtailed their third day as the first session was washed out. The hosts trail the series and need to win in this game to get back in it.

