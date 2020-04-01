Jos Buttler to Auction His ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Jersey to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Battle

Jos Buttler (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the world coming to a standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many sports personalities displayed a great sense of responsibility and made significant donations in different funds to help the poor people. England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler also came forward for the social cause and he’ll be auctioning his 2019 World Cup Final shirt to jersey to raise funds for Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity, who’ll be providing health equipment for the affected people from Coronavirus. Taking to his official Twitter account, the star cricketer posted a video, telling his fans about his move and gave details about where to get the actioned T-Shirt. England Cricket Team Players Set to Face Pay Cuts in Salaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

"I am going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide lifesaving equipment to help those affected during the COVID-19 outbreak," Jos Buttler wrote on the micro-blogging website. He also said that the auctioned jersey will be signed by the all the England cricketers who were the part of 2019 World Cup triumph. Buttler also urged the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to urge awareness about the disease.

Watch Video:

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

In the finals of the gala tournament, England defeated New Zealand in the super over on the basis of boundary count to lift their maiden title. Buttler, himself, was in brilliant form throughout the tournament and played a crucial role in guiding the three-lions to their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph.