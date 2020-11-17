Jos Buttler’s 18-month-old daughter Georgia Rose interrupted the England superstar’s recent interview as he was discussing life in bio-secure bubbles, which cricket players have become used to under the current circumstances. After a short break, the 2019 World Champions are set to play South Africa in a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to start later this month. ‘When Roger Federer Met His Toughest Opponent’: Rajasthan Royals Share Hilarious Video of Jos Buttler’s Tennis Match Against the Swiss Maestro.

Before the start of a series or a match, it has become mandatory for cricket players to be in bio-secure bubbles, out of contact with the outside world, in order to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Such lockdown could have an effect on the mental health of the players involved and English cricketer Jos Buttler discussed just that.

In the video, Georgia can be heard making noises in the background before Buttler makes her sit on his lap. ‘Excuse my little one,’ said the Englishman. The 30-year-old, who recently played Indian Premier League in UAE, said in the online interview that the presence of his daughter and his wife were the reason he was able to cope with the bio-bubble in the gulf country.

Watch Video

WATCH: England cricketer @josbuttler’s daughter interrupts his virtual interview pic.twitter.com/km9qS5eG5V — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) November 16, 2020

Following the coronavirus enforced break, England kicked-off the cricketing action with a Test series against West Indies, introducing the idea of a bio-secure bubble. Jos Buttler has spent most of the latter half of the year in bio-bubbles, first playing against Windies, Ireland, Australia and then traveling to the United Arab Emirates to play IPL 2020.

Following the conclusion of league cricket, Jos Buttler will once again return to international duty as he is in England squad for the tour of South Africa. The Three Lions are set to play three T20I and ODI’s against the Proteas, who are playing their first game since the coronavirus enforced lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).