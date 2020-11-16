The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 might be done and dusted, but the online antics of Rajasthan Royals are still on. The admin of the Jaipur-based franchise entertained fans with hilarious posts throughout the season, and he continues to do so. Recently, the franchise's official Twitter handle shared a morphed video of Jos Buttler and Roger Federer's Tennis match. Buttler's clip of playing tennis has been taken from a fun practice session while the Swiss Maestro's shots were from one of his professional contests. Although Buttler isn't likely to have much chance against the 20-time Grand Slam winner in an actual Tennis game, the video showcased a neck-to-neck battle. Rajasthan Royals Hilariously Troll Fan Who Wants Jos Buttler in RCB.

"When Roger Federer met his toughest opponent on the court," RR captioned the video. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits after coming across the clip. While several hailed RR admin's humour, many also expressed desires to see a real Tennis match between Jos Buttler and Roger Federer. Roger Federer Rubbishes Retirement Speculations, Says ‘I Want to Be Back on the Tennis Court.’

Here's The Clip Posted By Rajasthan Royals!!

Meanwhile, the Steve Smith-led Royals failed to qualify for playoffs this year as they finished at last position in team standings. Their place in team standings might not be great, but their performance in the league was indeed impressive. They won six of their 14 league-stage games while Sunrisers Hyderabad – who finished the round-robin stage at the third spot – had seven wins.

Speaking of Jos Buttler, his next assignment will South Africa will host England in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from November 27. On the other hand, Roger Federer is currently recovering from his knee injury and is likely to make a comeback in the Australian Open next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).