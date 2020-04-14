JP Duminy Birthday Special: 5 Times When Former South African Batsman Destroyed Opposition With His Batting

Happy Birthday JP Duminy (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former South African all-rounder Jean-Paul Duminy celebrates his 36th birthday on Tuesday (April 14, 2020). The southpaw was an aggressive batsman who has destroyed many potent bowling line ups in his illustrious career. Be it scoring quick runs in the end overs or stabilizing the innings after a top-order collapse, JP Duminy stood up to every challenge and guided the Proteas side to numerous victories. Duminy proved his mettle across all formats. However, he will be mostly for his blitzes in white-ball cricket. Below, we'll look at some of his best knocks. Coronavirus Adds to Uncertainty Over AB de Villiers’ T20 World Cup 2020 Comeback.

Duminy was a tailor-made cricketer for the shortest format of the game and hence, was a vital cog in the South African team for over a decade. In fact, his tally of 1934 runs is highest for any Proteas batsman in T20 Internationals. Also, Duminy piled his trade in T20 Leagues across the globe and featured in T20 extravaganza like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The southpaw was one of those batsmen who played safe cricket despite trying to up the ante. On the occasion of his birthday, we'll look at Duminy's five of the most explosive knocks in Proteas jersey.

68* Against India in Dharamsala

Chasing a mammoth target of 200 runs in the first T20I of South Africa's 2015 Tour of India, the Proteas side got off to a good start but the required run-rate was always climbing. Nevertheless, Duminy came to bat at number four and attacked the bowlers from the word go. Be it pace or spin, the southpaw didn't spare anyone who tried to contain him. As a result, he scored 68 off mere 34 deliveries and the visitors went over the line with seven wickets in hand.

86* Against New Zealand in Chattogram

South Africa were reeling at 3/42 during the 2014 T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand with the likes of AB de Villiers and skipper Faf du Plessis being back in the hut. However, Duminy came to his rescue and played a stellar knock. In spite of the critical situation, the left-handed batsman went after the bowlers from the outset and the momentum of the game shifted in a jiffy. He scored runs all over the park and made 86 runs off 43 balls. Riding on his efforts, the Proteas side piled up 170 runs and later, won the match by two runs.

96* Against Zimbabwe in Kimberley

The 2nd T20I of Zimbabwe's 2010 Tour of South Africa was another occasion when Duminy rescued his side with a blistering knock. After the home side lost two early wickets inside three overs, the left-handed batsman came to the party and did what he is known for. He rained fours and sixes all over the stadium and made an absolute mockery of the opposition bowlers. Duminy looked all set to register a century. However, he remained unbeaten at 96 as the hosts posted 194 runs. While chasing the target, the visitors put up a good fight but lost the game by eight runs.

150* Against Netherlands in Amstelveen

Duminy's highest score in ODIs came against Netherlands in 2015. Batting first, the dasher came out to bat in the eighth over after the Proteas lost two early wickets. Well, he just didn't steady the ship along with Colin Ingram but also pushed the Dutch side out of the contest. He didn't put a foot wrong and gave no chance to the opposition bowlers to pierce his defences. In the end overs, he shifted gears and up the ante. Duminy went on to register a magnificent ton courtesy which the visitors piled up 341 runs and subsequently won the clash by 83 runs.

115* Against Zimbabwe in Hamilton

South Africa's campaign in the 2015 World Cup started in a rather undesirable note as they were tottering at 83/4 against Zimbabwe and a great upset was on the cards. However, JP Duminy joint forces with David Miller and together, the dup notched up a match-defining partnership. Duminy played the anchor role and allowed Miller to attacked the bowlers. However, he unleashed the weapons from his arsenal in the end overs and smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts. He scored 115 runs off 100 balls and helped his side score 339 runs. In reply, the Men in Red were packed for 277 runs and lost the match by 62 runs.

Duminy bid adieu to ODI cricket after the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After that, he was seen showcasing his talent in T20 tournaments like Caribbean Premier League. However, in January this year, Duminy bid adieu to all forms of cricket and gave a huge breather to many bowlers around the world.