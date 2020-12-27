New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his already-illustrious hat with a gritty century against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match. After electing to bat first at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui, the captain came to bat in the first over itself as opener Tom Latham survived mere three balls. However, Williamson showcased great resilience and registered his 23rd century in Test cricket. With this, the 30-year-old equalled Stephen Fleming’s all-time record of most fifty-plus Test scores for New Zealand. Williamson achieved the feat en route to his 33rd Test half-century which was later converted to a century. Yasir Shah Caught on Camera Using Slang Word.

With as many as 55 fifty-plus scores, he also equalled Steve Smith, Ken Barrington, Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten, Graham Thorpe, Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke, in the all-time list standing in the 37th position. With Williamson being 30, he’s certain to surpass Fleming’s tally, and it will be interesting to see how far he’ll go. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online Day 2.

Meanwhile, stand-in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan elected to field in the opening Test, and the contest has been even so far. While openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham failed to make a mark, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling also scored fifties as the Kiwis crossed the 380-run mark. Although the home team will be pleased with their efforts, they have to make an impact with the ball as well.

On the other hand, Pakistan will like to take the remaining two wickets as soon as possible to minimize the damage. Notably, their regular skipper Babar Azam is out of the fixture with an injury that increases other players' responsibilities.

