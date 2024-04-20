PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: After rain played spoilsport in the series opener Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the second T20I. The rain in Rawalpindi forced the match first to five-overs per side and once play started only two deliveries were possible. And in one of them, Shaheen Shah Afridi removed debutant Tim Robinson. The PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as well. Even though rain is predicted, the weather will get better as the night progresses. PCB to Announce New Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach By End of April.

Both the sides are expected to name an unchanged playing XI if no injury concerns are there. Pakistan fans will be eager to see Mohammad Amir back in national duty after four years.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the PAK vs NZ T20I series. However, the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, Geo Super and A Sports will provide a free live telecast of the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2024 match. PTV Sports HD will provide live telecast of the match as well. Mohammad Amir’s Comeback on Hold After Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 Match Abandoned.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of PAK vs NZ in India, fans will be eager to catch the action. FanCode will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

