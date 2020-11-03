Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 56. The game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020. Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson looks all set for the big game against MI. The calm and composed Williamson was seen smoothly playing straight drive during a training session ahead of SRH vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Below, we will share a video posted by SRH in which Kane Williamson drive is indeed a treat for eyes. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in Last Ditch Effort to Qualify for Playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is very much alive for the race to playoffs. If they win against MI they will show Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the exit gate and if they lose, then their dream to win IPL 2020 trophy will come to an end. SRH in their previous game defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by chasing down the target of 121 runs in 14.1 overs and 5 wickets in hand. Kane Williamson has scored 200 runs from 9 matches so far in IPL season 13 with the highest score of 57 runs. His inning will definitely play a major role in SRH victory in the upcoming game against MI. SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 56.

Kane Williamson Plays Perfect Straight Drive

David Warner's SRH has won IPL 2016 and will definitely want to keep their dream of winning the title second time alive by defeating Kieron Pollard's Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders will watch every ball of SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 game as they will wish for Hyderabad's defeat. Either KKR or SRH will play against RCB in the eliminator on November 6, 2020.

